At least three of these New Year’s resolutions are sincere

Home
By

1. Let my friends and family members know how important they are to me, by stack ranking them.

2. Stop yelling, “OW!” and then giggling every time I nibble on a piece of sharp cheese.

3. Admit that when I say, “I’m going ice fishing,” it just means I’m sucking the last of the bourbon off the cubes at the bottom of the glass.

bourbon

4. Get around to losing those 30 extra pounds before my next birthday.

5. Hmm.. seeing that my next birthday is less than 2 weeks away, maybe the one after that.

6. As part of that attempt — eat healthier. Step 1: start sprinkling turmeric on my ice cream.

ice-cream

7. Accept the things I cannot change, have the courage to change the things I can, and gain the wisdom to recognize the difference between parsley and cilantro.

8. Be more open to the opinions of others, and hear them out before trashing them for their ignorance.

9. Start every day with a dream and then just keeping hitting the snooze button.

10. Give up on my goal of teaching the cats to use the toilet, since I don’t always make it there myself.

cat_toilet

11. Stop and admire the natural beauty that surrounds us before Donald Trump manages to obscure it all in a thick cloud of coal dust.

12. Appreciate all that I have been given and ask only for what you have that I don’t.

13. Treat my wife with all the love and affection she deserves, especially before she realizes she could have done much, much better.

John Branning

About John Branning

Besides what I contribute here, you can also ignore some of my earlier posts by not visiting my website, www.FactsOptional.com, as well as by not downloading a copy of my e-book “Selfie-Facing: Analog Musings in a Digital World,” which was named by IndieReader as one of “19 Great Reads for Spring” (out of 20 titles considered), and also made the list of "The Best Self-Published Books of 2016" as seen on the Huffington Post.