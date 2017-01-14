How I know I had the worst cold ever…

There was nothing “common” about the cold I just got over. Here’s how I know:

My head snapped forward and back so violently when sneezing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had me give demos for their test crash dummies.

I was so stuffed up, a taxidermist commented on how life-like I looked.

I went through so many trees’ worth of tissues, Julia Butterfly Hill unfriended me on Facebook.

I drank so much chicken soup, all across the country matzo balls were left stranded high and dry.

My eyes watered so much, I placed a rain barrel next to my side of the bed.

I sneezed so hard, I launched a loogie that struck one of the cats in the head and knocked it unconscious.

My voice got so low and raspy, Tom Waits asked me to be his vocal coach.

I blew my nose so frequently, I jump-started a wind turbine.

I sucked on so many cough drops, the Smith Brothers came back from the dead to revel in their second fortune.

I gargled with so much salt water, ocean levels dropped a foot.

My nose ran so much, I bought it a pair of sneakers.

I drank so much tea, I sprained my wrist from dipping the bags in the teacup.

I popped so many decongestants, I’m now on the DEA “Watch List.”

I took so many supplements with Vitamin C, orange juice futures closed at an all-time high.

I smeared on so much Vicks VapoRub, I’m planning a swim across the English Channel.

My ears were so plugged up, I thought Mariah Carey sounded fine on New Year’s Eve.

I hugged the hot water bottle so tightly, my wife is naming it a co-respondent in her divorce filing.

But the ultimate factor that tipped the scales to “worst ever” is because it was MY BIRTHDAY in the midst of the period I wrestled with this affliction. Didn’t want to drink or party one little bit. Well, now that I’m finally on the other side of the experience I plan to make up for it this weekend.

Stay tuned for my next post: “How I know I had the worst hangover ever…”