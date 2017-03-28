Twenty-two signs I am not aging as gracefully as I’d like

1. More and more frequently, when I come out from the grocery store I can’t remember where I parked the car.

2. When I use the trimmer to clean out my ear and nose hair, the battery dies before I can finish.

3. The default volume for the television is set to “27.”

4. I still watch television.

5. It sometimes takes me two tries to get up from the couch.

6. After cutting the grass, I take a nap.

7. After my second beer, I take a nap.

8. I’ve started to drive in the passing lane on the highway in order to keep those behind me at what I consider a reasonable speed.

9. I’m hungry for dinner at 4:30.

10. I submit a letter to the editor of my local newspaper about some issue or other at least once a week.

11. I still get a newspaper.

12. I know who the Doobie Brothers are, and have seen them in concert within the last year.

13. Now that Jane Pauley has taken over as host of CBS Sunday Morning, I’m concerned the show is starting to skew too “young.”

14. I can’t distinguish among the various Kardashian sisters.

15. I recall when a tablet was something you took, versus something you read a book on.

16. I recently became friends with someone — IRL.

17. Grocery store brands are “good enough.”

18. I remember seeing Susan Sarandon in her film debut.

19. I take ibuprofen before anything even starts hurting.

20. If you offer me a Budweiser — instead of turning up my nose and insisting on a craft brew, I will drink it.

21. I remember when there was no 3-point shot in the NBA.

22. If I can’t get up from the couch after two tries, I just stay put and turn the TV back on.

Images courtesy of Pixabay and openclipart.org.